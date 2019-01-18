Copa Del Rey Draw 2019 Schedule: Quarter-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Defending Copa del Rey champions Barcelona will face last season's beaten finalists Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 competition after the draw for the last eight was made on Friday.

The tie will give Sevilla a chance to exact some revenge after they were humbled 5-0 by Barcelona in the 2017-18 final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid were pitted against Girona, who upset Atletico Madrid in the last 16. In the other clashes, Getafe will take on Valencia in a repeat of the 2008 final, while Espanyol and Real Betis will lock horns in what promises to be another intriguing tussle.

Ahead of the draw, it was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that Barcelona's place in the quarter-finals was secure despite allegations from Levante that the Blaugrana had fielded an ineligible player in the first leg of the two clubs' tie in the previous round.

Per AS, the RFEF said Levante's complaint was "received outside of the established deadline."

Here are the four ties in full:

Real Madrid vs. Girona

Getafe vs. Valencia

Sevilla vs. Barcelona

Espanyol vs. Real Betis

Teams named first will play at home in the first leg. The matches will be played between January 23 and January 30.

Quarter-Finals Preview

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

In the previous round, Barcelona had to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Levante to make it into the quarter-finals. They also had to cope with the buzz regarding their potential expulsion from the competition prior to the game, although that issue has been resolved for now.

On Thursday, the Blaugrana proved to have too much for their opponents, with manager Ernesto Valverde drafting in Lionel Messi for the game having rested him for the previous tussle.

Messi was on form at the Camp Nou, twice setting up Ousmane Dembele in the space of a minute and then getting on the scoresheet himself in a 3-0 win. History dictates that he will be a tough man for Sevilla to stop in the last eight:



Barca have dominated this tournament in recent years, and success in 2019 would make it five titles in a row.

Sevilla progressed on the back of an impressive 3-1 win away from home in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Athletic Bilbao, and there are members of the squad who will still be smarting after their annihilation in the final last year.

Two brilliant legs appear on the cards in that tie, and the same can be said for Real Madrid's meetings with Girona.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The latter did especially well to make it to this stage of the competition, as they drew 3-3 at Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the previous round, with Seydou Doumbia's 88th-minute equaliser enough to put Girona through on away goals after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

As relayed by broadcaster Semra Hunter, the coming weeks look set to be a challenge for Girona:



With any chance of a La Liga title almost certainly gone, Real Madrid could also look to take this tournament seriously. Manager Santiago Solari hasn't totally convinced since taking charge, and a trophy would help ease some of the pressure on him.

Valencia emerged victorious over Getafe with a 3-1 win in 2008 and will look to repeat that success.

Meanwhile, Espanyol's last piece of silverware came in 2006, while Betis won the Copa a year earlier.