UFC Debuts New Legacy Belts; Will Be Awarded at UFC Brooklyn

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw face off during the press conference ahead of UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

New era, new belt.

The UFC unveiled the UFC Legacy Championship Belt that will be used in 2019 and beyond following the organization's 25th anniversary:

As detailed by UFC.com, there is no shortage of eye-catching details in the new belt. For starters, the legacy belt is valued at three times more than the classic championship belt, which was used from 2001-18.

The legacy belt will also be customized in honor of its recipient. It will feature the fighter's name, weight class and flag of their native country. The belt will also feature eight stones, which will be replaced by a red stone for each of the fighter's championship bout victories. The dates and locations of the championship titles will be engraved next to the stones.

A title defense will earn a ruby to the belt.

And while the legacy belt will honor the recipient in a number of ways, it will also pay tribute to the UFC's past. There will be 25 stones to represent the 25 years of the UFC, and there will be flags of the first eight countries to produce a UFC champion included.

Count Conor McGregor among those who can't wait to get his hands on a legacy belt:

The first legacy belt will be awarded Saturday to the winner of the flyweight title fight in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

