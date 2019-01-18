Ranking Most Likely Duos to Be First WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Ranking Most Likely Duos to Be First WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionsJanuary 18, 2019
Speculation about WWE introducing a set of Women's Tag Team Championships had been running wild in recent months, and WWE confirmed those plans on Christmas in a message from Vince McMahon.
The company went a step further on Monday by having Alexa Bliss reveal the new belts to the WWE Universe. As expected, most of the women in the company posted messages on social media stating their desire to be part of the first team to win them.
WWE spent 2018 slowly building up the women's tag team division without making it clear the end goal was to introduce a new set of titles. This will allow WWE to hit the ground running with this new division as soon as the first champions are crowned.
Raw and SmackDown will each be represented by three duos in an Elimination Chamber match on February 17. Whoever wins will claim the championships for themselves.
Let's take a look at the most likely duos to walk out of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with those shiny new belts.
The IIconics
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have been regular fixtures on the blue brand since they debuted on April 10, but they haven't exactly found the same level of success as some of their fellow former NXT rookies.
The IIconics pick up a win every now and then to keep them from being jobbers, but most of their feuds end with them on the losing end.
As entertaining and Kay and Royce are, they are one of the least likely duos to be the inaugural women's tag team champions.
They will probably hold the belts at some point in the future, but it's going to take some time to build them up into top contenders and WWE doesn't have enough shows between now and Elimination Chamber to do that.
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been slightly more successful on SmackDown than Kay and Royce, but they still have yet to come out on top at the end of a major feud.
Both Superstars have shown a lot of improvement since coming to the main roster, but a few seeds have been planted for a possible breakup.
Deville was shown disapproving of Roses plan to seduce Jimmy Uso in order to get under Naomi's skin on SmackDown, and when it comes to Battle Royals, they have been known to eliminate each other in the hope of winning.
Both women are likely going to find more success as singles stars in the future than they have as a tag team up to this point, but if WWE keeps them together long enough, they could win the titles down the line.
The Riott Squad
The Riott Squad might not have the win-loss record it would like, but Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan have been involved with every high-profile name on the Raw women's roster.
WWE obviously sees something in the trio or it wouldn't be using them in matches with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks and Bayley.
Giving them a decisive win at Hell in a Cell would go a long way toward helping the group finally stand out from the other teams in the division.
It doesn't matter which combination wins because WWE would likely use the Freebird rule and allow all three women to work title matches in different combinations like The New Day has done on SmackDown multiple times.
Sasha Banks and Bayley
The most prominent tag team in the women's Division is The Boss and Hug Connection, so Banks and Bayley are top contenders to become the first women's tag champs.
Having worked together as both partners and opponents several times over the years has allowed them to build more chemistry than most of the other teams.
Banks having a title shot against Rousey at The Royal Rumble won't matter because it's unlikely WWE would have her beat Rowdy Ronda for the Raw Women's Championship before WrestleMania 35.
Banks and Bayley haven't always had the best storylines to work with, but they always put everything they have into every performance. They will definitely be in the Elimination Chamber match, but there is another team who needs the win more than they do.
Nia Jax and Tamina
Nia Jax and Tamina should be the most dominant force in the women's division, but somehow, WWE has failed to find a way to make them as intimidating as they should be.
They need something big to give them a boost in 2019, and winning the tag titles would be the perfect way to give them a push without having to lose another match to Rousey.
Tamina has been with the company for eight years and has never held a championship. A few injuries derailed her climb to the top, but you would have thought one of the most powerful women in the company would have won at least one title.
Jax's reign as Raw women's champion was underwhelming and felt like it was cut short to make way for Rousey's rise to the top.
Tamina and Jax both need and deserve a push like this, and if WWE builds them up properly in the coming weeks, it won't surprise anyone when they win at Elimination Chamber.
