Watch Michael Beasley Try to Enter Lakers vs. Thunder Wearing Wrong Shorts

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley may be in his 11th NBA season, but even the 30-year-old is capable of making rookie mistakes.

Beasley suffered an embarrassing mishap Thursday night when he went to check into the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder only to realize he was wearing the wrong shorts:

His teammates likely won't let him live that down anytime soon.