Watch Michael Beasley Try to Enter Lakers vs. Thunder Wearing Wrong Shorts

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- JANUARY 17: Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley #11 handles the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder forward Abdel Nader #11 plays defense during the game on January 17, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley may be in his 11th NBA season, but even the 30-year-old is capable of making rookie mistakes.

Beasley suffered an embarrassing mishap Thursday night when he went to check into the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder only to realize he was wearing the wrong shorts:

Right Arrow Icon

His teammates likely won't let him live that down anytime soon.

