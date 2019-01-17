Cam Newton Denies Ex-Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Didn't Let Him Get Tattoo

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton refuted the notion former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson had prevented him from getting a tattoo.

After receiving his first tattoo Monday in New York City, Newton discussed the topic in an Instagram story (h/t ESPN.com's David Newton):

"He NEVER said I could NOT get a tattoo or grow my HAIR. I was free to do WHATEVER I wanted to do! I should have said something the first time this came up years ago but I can not let this fly this time! I KNOW FOOTBALL SEASON IS OVER AND REPORTERS ARE SCRAMBLING FOR NEWS STORIES BUT THIS AIN'T IT! Stop with the s---s! 1OVE."

In December 2017, the Charlotte Observer's Jim Morrill and Michael Gordon wrote an extensive history of Richardson's ownership. They wrote that he "worked incessantly to promote a wholesome image for his team" when he controlled the franchise.

During a 2011 interview on The Charlie Rose Show, Richardson detailed a meeting he had with Newton prior to the draft. He had asked the Heisman Trophy winner whether he had any tattoos or piercings, to which Newton responded no. Richardson told Rose he "[wanted] to keep it that way."

The Panthers selected Newton first overall in the 2011 draft.

Richardson owned the Panthers from their inception in 1993 until last May, when the NFL officially approved the team's $2.2 billion sale to David Tepper.

The 82-year-old Richardson had put the Panthers up for sale in 2017 following a report by Sports Illustrated's L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein that laid out allegations against Richardson of racist behavior and sexual harassment.