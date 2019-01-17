Chargers GM Tom Telesco on Philip Rivers' Contract: 'He's Not Going Anywhere'

Elsa/Getty Images

Philip Rivers still has one year left on his contract, but Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is already assuring fans about Rivers' future with the team.

"I can tell you he's not going anywhere, so he's going to be here," Telesco said, per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "We'll talk at the right point, as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."

Rivers will make $23 million in 2019 between his base salary and various bonuses.

Even though he'll be 38 when he's set to hit free agency, the Chargers have every reason to ensure Rivers begins and ends his career with the franchise.

He threw for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018 as Los Angeles won 12 games and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Football Outsiders ranked him third among qualified quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

"After what he showed this year, I really think he can play for a couple more years, maybe even more—who knows?" Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "I don't know what these guys take these days, they play forever."

Tom Brady turned 41 in August, while Drew Brees just celebrated his 40th birthday Tuesday. Both quarterbacks continue to play at a high level, so Lynn's prediction may not be too far off.

Regarding Rivers' long-term future in Los Angeles, the financial terms of his next contract are the only real question. At $33.5 million, Aaron Rodgers has the highest annual salary at the quarterback position, per Spotrac. Rivers isn't at Rodgers' level, though, and he may prefer to allow the Chargers to retain some financial flexibility in order to fill out the rest of their roster.

Brees settled on a two-year, $50 million extension with the New Orleans Saints prior to the start of this season, and something similar might be the final outcome in the Chargers' negotiations with Rivers.