2019 NBA Draft Prospects: Biggest Disappointments so Far This Season

1 of 6

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Scary stats

True shooting percentage: 50.9 percent

Spot-ups: .766 PPP, 29th percentile

Guarded catch-and-shoot jump shots: 6-of-35

Cam Reddish will get a pass from NBA teams for the inconsistency, given his dramatically changed role from No. 1 option in high school to role player (spot-ups account for 31.3 percent of offense) behind Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. His inability to adapt has still been disappointing.

He's shooting just 37.4 percent, generating .784 points per possession in the half court (34th percentile), where he's converting 29.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot chances and 36.0 percent of his pull-ups.

Reddish hasn't been able to build or sustain any rhythm from outside, but he's also struggled to create and finish in tighter two-point windows. He's missed nine of 11 mid-range shots and all four of his runners, while a lack of strength, explosion and feel has led to an uninspiring 50.0 percent finishing mark around the basket.

He's also totaled 49 turnovers to 26 assists, with poor shooting performances appearing capable of affecting his decision-making.

The NBA long-term scouting scope still admires his positional tools, shot-making (2.4 3PTM) and defensive potential. But since he arrived at Duke, more questions have been raised about whether Reddish can convert talent into impact.