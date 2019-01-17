Lamar Odom Being Sued by Travel Agent over $25,000 in Unpaid Plane Tickets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Travel agent Omar Rahmani is reportedly suing former NBA player Lamar Odom over $25,000 in unpaid plane tickets.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Rahmani filed the lawsuit in L.A. County Superior Court and is looking for the $25,629.47 bill plus punitive damages for the flights he booked for the former Los Angeles Lakers forward from March 2018 through June 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Odom is refusing to pay the bill.

Odom played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Lakers and Dallas Mavericks from 1999 through 2013 and was a two-time NBA champion.

He was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in 2015 and told Kevin Hart on Laugh Out Loud's Cold as Balls (h/t TMZ) in August 2018 that he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in the hospital.

In December, he announced on Instagram he will play in the Dubai International Basketball Championship for a team representing the Philippines. The tournament begins in February.