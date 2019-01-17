DeSean Jackson Says He Hasn't Talked to Bruce Arians amid Uncertain Future

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson talked with TMZ Sports on Thursday and said he hasn't spoken with new Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. The 11-year veteran also told TMZ Sports that he wasn't sure where he would play next season.

"That's what I got an agent for, bro," Jackson said. "I don't know, I just go play, bro. That's all I worry about."

The 32-year-old Jackson caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season. The wideout is still a deep threat any time he steps on the field, but the Bucs didn't use Jackson as much in 2018. Notably, the ex-Philadelphia Eagle and Washington Redskin played fewer than half of the offensive snaps on five of 12 occasions, per Pro Football Reference.

With Arians replacing Dirk Koetter, who was relieved of his duties after a 5-11 campaign, Jackson could find the opportunity for a fresh start. Per Over the Cap, he still has one year left on his three-year Bucs deal.

However, the Bucs can also release Jackson and save $10 million on their 2019 cap. Per Over the Cap, Tampa Bay is bottom five in free cap space right now, and that's with quarterback Jameis Winston on a rookie deal.

Cutting Jackson could help the Bucs to rebuild in a new era under Arians, who has gone 50-32-1 as a head coach for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

If he doesn't play in Tampa Bay, Jackson should have numerous suitors from around the league who are looking to improve their passing games.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia said Jackson wants to head back to Philadelphia, which would give the Eagles more versatility in their aerial attack.

We'll see if that develops, but for now, Jackson remains a Buc and doesn't look like he'll be losing his ability to take the top off defenses soon.