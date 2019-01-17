Adam Silver Taking Enes Kanter Extradition Threat 'Very Seriously'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is paying close attention to the situation involving New York Knicks center Enes Kanter and his native country of Turkey.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Silver said Thursday he's taking Turkey's reported threat of extraditing Kanter "very seriously."

Turkish state news agency Anadolu (h/t CNN.com's Jill Martin) reported Wednesday that Turkey filed an extradition request and requested an Interpol red notice against Kanter on suspicion of being part of a terror organization.

