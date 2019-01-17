Dion Waiters Fined by Heat After Saying 'F--k Patience' While Discussing Role

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 08: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat in action against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Arena on January 8, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat reportedly fined shooting guard Dion Waiters for comments he made Tuesday about his limited role since returning from ankle surgery in early January.

Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reported the update Thursday. The amount wasn't immediately announced.

"F--k patience," Waiters told reporters Tuesday. "I want to play. I've been patient long enough. What do I got to be patient for? Come on man. I've been patient. I think everybody knows that. It's time. What are we waiting for? If I'm out there, play me."

Waiters made his season debut Jan. 2 and then sat out two straight games against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. In between those contests, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra stressed the importance of patience as the guard returned after a year on the sideline.

"In this position, I have to make tough decisions. That comes with this job. We'll be patient with [Waiters] and that process," he said. "We have months left in the season, and that's how I'm approaching it."

The 27-year-old Philadelphia native has featured in each of Miami's last four contests, but he's playing just 15.4 minutes per game through five appearances. He averaged 30.6 minutes last season.

Waiters is averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in the niche role.

It's unclear whether he'll get an opportunity to reclaim his spot on the depth chart from last season. The Heat have a crowded backcourt rotation with Rodney McGruder, Josh Richardson, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington also fighting for playing time.

Even when healthy last season, Waiters ranked 73rd among 90 qualified shooting guards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

So the Heat, who sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-21 record, are warranted in spreading the minutes around rather than leaning so heavily on the volume scorer again.

Miami is back in action Friday night as its four-game road trip continues against the Detroit Pistons.

