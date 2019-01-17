Doug Marrone: John DeFilippo Hire 'Didn't Have Anything to Do' with Nick Foles

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone denied any link between the hiring of John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator and a desire to acquire quarterback Nick Foles on Thursday.

In a press conference Wednesday, Marrone insisted that hiring DeFilippo was independent of Foles, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper:

"Zero. Zero at all. Zero. Don't get me wrong, everyone we brought in we tried to get information from on personnel and things of that nature. I like to sit down with people and talk football. It's hard for me. Most of the time I'm dealing with all the problems or I'm out here, so for me to do that is exciting. It didn't have anything to do with that."

DeFilippo served as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2017 when Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history and was named Super Bowl MVP.

While DeFilippo and Foles have had prior success, the fact that the Jags are in desperate need of a quarterback has only added to the speculation.

After going 10-6 and reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2017 thanks largely to their defense, the wheels fell off for Jacksonville in 2018.

The Jaguars went just 5-11, and the quarterback combination of Bortles and Cody Kessler struggled to the tune of 3,427 total yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

On the heels of replacing the injured Carson Wentz and leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl, Foles reverted to a backup role for much of 2018.

He did start five regular-season games, though, going 4-1 with 1,413 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four picks. With Wentz out due to a back injury, Foles and the Eagles went 3-0 in their final three games of the regular-season to reach the playoffs.

Philly squeaked past the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round before finally falling to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round last week.

On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Wentz "is the quarterback going forward," which suggests Foles' days in Philly are numbered.

Since the Jaguars own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, they could make a play for one of the top quarterback prospects such as Oklahoma's Kyler Murray or Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

Trading for Foles would be a logical move in lieu of or in addition to drafting a quarterback, and it may be the best way to get the most out of a team that still has a talented defense.

DeFilippo lasted just 14 games as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2018 before getting fired, but reuniting with Foles in Jacksonville may be the ideal solution for all parties involved.