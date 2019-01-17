NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Challenges Jaguars' Voiding of Guaranteed Money

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has reportedly filed a formal challenge to the team's effort to void over $7 million in guaranteed money from his four-year, $27.2 million contract.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that an arbitrator will likely make a final ruling in the case, with the Jags attempting to alter the deal based on the running back's one-game suspension for a fight during a November game against the Buffalo Bills.

