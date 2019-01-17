NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Challenges Jaguars' Voiding of Guaranteed Money

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has reportedly filed a formal challenge to the team's effort to void over $7 million in guaranteed money from his four-year, $27.2 million contract.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that an arbitrator will likely make a final ruling in the case, with the Jags attempting to alter the deal based on the running back's one-game suspension for a fight during a November game against the Buffalo Bills.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

