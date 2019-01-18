Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool play at Anfield on Saturday for the first time in 2019 as they look to move seven points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

With the Sky Blues not playing Huddersfield Town until Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side have a chance to pile the pressure on with a home victory over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are rightly heavy favourites given they have not lost at home in the league in 31 matches, a run stretching back to April 2017.

Date: Saturday, January 19

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Liverpool 1-5, Palace 13-1, Draw 5-1

Roy Hodgson's Palace side are 14th in the league but only four points off the relegation zone.

They have scored just 20 goals in 22 matches this season and may have to call on 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper Julian Speroni against the Reds:

However, top-of-the-table Liverpool cannot afford to be complacent against the Eagles.

Four of Palace's six league wins this season have come on the road, including their two most recent away matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City.

The south London side also have form for causing upsets against Liverpool.

They were the last side to win in the league at Anfield, a 2-1 success in 2017 that was their third consecutive away victory against Liverpool.

Then there is the memory of the 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park in 2014, when Palace came back from 3-0 down to end Liverpool's title hopes.

The scenario on Saturday is very different. It is not the penultimate game of the season, and Liverpool will be in front of their home fans.

However, there will be concerns Palace could again play a role in scuppering the Reds' title chances.

Should Liverpool lose, City will have the chance to cut the gap at the top of the table to just one point by beating bottom-club Huddersfield:

If they can put the title situation aside, though, Liverpool have more than enough quality to win the match.

The problem with being front-runners is that the focus is always on what will happen in the event of a slip-up. But if the Reds keep on winning, they will be crowned champions for the first time since 1990. It is as simple as that.

Palace are sure to set up defensively in an attempt to frustrate their hosts, but even the best back lines struggle against Liverpool's fearsome forwards.

Sadio Mane could be the key man for Klopp's side as he has always enjoyed facing Palace in the past. He has netted six goals and provided two assists in eight league games against them for Southampton and Liverpool.