Petr Cech 'One of the Greatest Goalkeepers,' Says NBA Player Tomas Satoransky

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Petr Cech has been hailed as "one of the greatest goalkeepers" by Washington Wizards player and fellow Czech Tomas Satoransky after announcing his plans to retire.

The Arsenal stopper, who enjoyed his major successes during 11 seasons at Chelsea, announced on Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the season:

The 36-year-old holds the record for the most clean sheets (161) in Premier League history and is a four-time Premier League winner:

He also won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League while at Chelsea and boasts five FA Cup wins—one with Arsenal—and three League Cup triumphs.

Ahead of his Wizards side's NBA clash with the New York Knicks at the O2 Arena in London, Satoransky hailed his compatriot's legacy, per Malik Ouzia of the Evening Standard:

"It's obviously sad for football, in general for soccer in our country. It's just sad for us and there's a lot of people in the Czech Republic just looking up to him and I was one of them. He was just so smart too, just the way he talks, the way he handled media. Not only about soccer obviously everyone knows his skills, his concentration, he's got the cleanest sheets in the history of the Premier League.

"I was just always amazed how he was outside for the media, how smart he talked. I think he's a great role model for everyone.

"I think so for sure [he's one of the best]. I'm not saying it just because I'm from his country but just the way he played at Chelsea and how he was dominating the game over a lot years and he's been playing a high level for a lot of years. I think he's one of the greatest goalkeepers."

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Cech retired from international football in 2016 after representing the Czech Republic a record 124 times.

Cech left Stamford Bridge after losing his No. 1 spot to Thibaut Courtois in the 2014-15 season and joined Arsenal in a £10 million move following the end of the season.

He was Arsenal's No. 1 for three full seasons, but he has made only seven Premier League appearances in 2018-19, with the last coming in September.

Summer signing Bernd Leno, 26, has taken over the reins in between the posts at the Emirates Stadium and looks set to be Arsenal's No. 1 for the foreseeable future.