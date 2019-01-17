Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Talks Frenkie de Jong Amid Latest PSG Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said he can only wait and see where Frenkie de Jong ends up amid fresh rumours the Dutchman plans to snub the Blaugrana in order to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ajax midfielder has been heavily linked with Barca but has now reportedly "broken an agreement" with the Camp Nou outfit so as to secure a move to PSG, per El Mundo Deportivo (Football Espana).

Valverde refused to confirm whether Barca have indeed lost De Jong, but he did say the club are still on the lookout for a new forward, per El Mundo Deportivo (Football Espana):

"Whether De Jong ends up at PSG or somewhere else, I do not know the future. When we see where he plays, we'll make a judgment on it, but he is playing for Ajax and we are not talking about players from other teams.

"Signing a forward? We will try to do that in this window, but if we do not then we will continue with the players who are here and give chances to those in the B team."

De Jong, 21, enjoyed a breakout season in 2017-18 as he became a key part of the Ajax first team. And he has played a big role this term as they have reached the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League and kept pace with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie title race.

The Netherlands international has been compared with Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer, and linked to Manchester City as well as PSG and Barca, per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian.



His supreme passing range and effortless comfort on the ball have made links to the Camp Nou inevitable as he looks a worthy heir to the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

De Jong has made it clear he will not leave Ajax in the January transfer window, but a summer move to one of Europe's superpowers now seems inevitable.

Where Barca were previously in the driving seat, though, PSG are "increasingly optimistic" they will win the race to sign him as they can guarantee him an important role in the side at the Parc des Princes, per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC.

Central midfield has long been an area where PSG need to improve.

That is not necessarily the case at Barca, and De Jong would find himself competing with the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho, Arturo Vidal and Adrien Rabiot if he moved to the Camp Nou:

PSG also have the financial clout to outbid Barcelona, both for De Jong's transfer fee and his wages.

Ajax are likely resigned to losing him in the summer, but De Jong still has a contract at the club until 2022, so they will be demanding a huge transfer fee.