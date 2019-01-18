NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Working on Moving Chandler Parsons

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are "working on a potential trade destination" for Chandler Parsons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 30-year-old forward has been struggling with a knee injury that kept him out for two months. As Charania noted, however, Parsons was placed on the inactive list on Dec. 21 despite being deemed healthy enough to play. He has been away from the team ever since.

Parsons has taken part in just three games for Memphis this season. He averaged 5.7 points in 15.3 minutes per game.

Parsons signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Grizz in the 2016 offseason, but a series of injuries has kept him off the floor more often than not. He's played just 73 games since the 2016-17 season and has averaged 7.0 points on 40.2 percent shooting during that span.

When healthy, however, Parsons has proven to be a viable asset. In his final two years with the Rockets (2012-2014), the ex-Florida forward scored 16.0 points on 47.9 percent shooting and knocked down 37.8 percent of his threes. He also averaged 1.1 steals per game.

Parsons signed an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks in 2014, but knee and ankle injuries forced him off the court for 36 games in two years there. He did shoot a career-high 49.2 percent from the field in 2015-16, though, and that efficiency could have played a part in Memphis' decision to sign him.

While the deal did not work out for Memphis, Parsons could be a viable bench contributor to another team at a much lower cost. He had an above-average player-efficiency rating for four straight seasons, which is an encouraging sign for teams who think Parsons can return to his old form.