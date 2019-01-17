B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Tatum and Luka Debut Nike Adapt BB, More

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

More than half of the teams in the NBA were in action on Wednesday, so there was no shortage of eye-catching sneakers hitting the court.

Jayson Tatum warming up in the Nike Adapt BB

The warm-up

Kyrie Irving and Jayson arrive in style

Luka Doncic also debuted the Nike Adapt BB

Another look at Luka debuting Nike's first self-lacing basketball shoe

The CNCPTS x Kyrie saga continues

Jordan Clarkson arrives wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low

PJ Tucker brought out the Nike Hyperdunk X Low

A wild player-exclusive Adidas Pro Vision colorway for Donovan Mitchell

DeMar DeRozan wears exclusive Nike Kobe iD colorway

Damian Lillard goes with the usual Dame 5 against Cleveland

DeMarcus Cousins goes through warm-ups in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt

Montrezl Harrell goes with KD 6 EXT tonight

Best KD11 player-exclusive yet?

Tobias Harris still hooping in Kobe sneakers

D'Angelo Russell continues to play in the Nike PG 2.5

Thursday's slate features six games, with an afternoon matinee between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards across the pond in London, as well as a pair of national spotlight games in the evening. In other words, keep an eye on the Association.