B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Tatum and Luka Debut Nike Adapt BB, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 16: A detailed view of the self-tying Nike shoes on Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during a game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on January 16, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

More than half of the teams in the NBA were in action on Wednesday, so there was no shortage of eye-catching sneakers hitting the court.

     

Jayson Tatum warming up in the Nike Adapt BB

     

The warm-up

     

Kyrie Irving and Jayson arrive in style

     

Luka Doncic also debuted the Nike Adapt BB

     

Another look at Luka debuting Nike's first self-lacing basketball shoe

     

The CNCPTS x Kyrie saga continues

     

Jordan Clarkson arrives wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low

     

PJ Tucker brought out the Nike Hyperdunk X Low

     

A wild player-exclusive Adidas Pro Vision colorway for Donovan Mitchell

     

DeMar DeRozan wears exclusive Nike Kobe iD colorway

     

Damian Lillard goes with the usual Dame 5 against Cleveland

     

DeMarcus Cousins goes through warm-ups in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt

     

Montrezl Harrell goes with KD 6 EXT tonight

     

Best KD11 player-exclusive yet?

     

Tobias Harris still hooping in Kobe sneakers

     

D'Angelo Russell continues to play in the Nike PG 2.5

     

Thursday's slate features six games, with an afternoon matinee between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards across the pond in London, as well as a pair of national spotlight games in the evening. In other words, keep an eye on the Association.

Related

    Kyrie Has C's Looking Their Best vs. Raps

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Has C's Looking Their Best vs. Raps

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Luka Proves He Deserves to Be an All-Star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luka Proves He Deserves to Be an All-Star

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Pop: Doncic a 'Hell of a Basketball Player and Person'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pop: Doncic a 'Hell of a Basketball Player and Person'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Midseason Grades for Every NBA Team 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Midseason Grades for Every NBA Team 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report