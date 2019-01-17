B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Tatum and Luka Debut Nike Adapt BB, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Tatum and Luka Debut Nike Adapt BB, MoreJanuary 17, 2019
More than half of the teams in the NBA were in action on Wednesday, so there was no shortage of eye-catching sneakers hitting the court.
Jayson Tatum warming up in the Nike Adapt BB
A detailed look at @jaytatum0 getting ready to debut the Nike Adapt BB.
The warm-up
.@jaytatum0 gets loose in the Nike Adapt BB.
Kyrie Irving and Jayson arrive in style
☘️ @KyrieIrving arrives wearing the Nike Air Yeezy 2 and @jaytatum0 in the Air Jordan 8.
Luka Doncic also debuted the Nike Adapt BB
.@luka7doncic warming up in the Nike Adapt BB tonight.
Another look at Luka debuting Nike's first self-lacing basketball shoe
.@luka7doncic debuting the Nike Adapt BB against San Antonio.
The CNCPTS x Kyrie saga continues
.@KyrieIrving wearing the Friends & Family @cncpts x Nike Kyrie 5 tonight.
Jordan Clarkson arrives wearing the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low
PJ Tucker brought out the Nike Hyperdunk X Low
PJ Tucker wears the Nike Hyperdunk X Low against Brooklyn.
A wild player-exclusive Adidas Pro Vision colorway for Donovan Mitchell
.@spidadmitchell warming up in the Adidas Pro Vision PE tonight.
DeMar DeRozan wears exclusive Nike Kobe iD colorway
.@DeMar_DeRozan brought out the "Mamba Day" Nike Kobe 11 iD against Dallas.
Damian Lillard goes with the usual Dame 5 against Cleveland
.@Dame_Lillard wearing the Adidas Dame 5 against the Cavs.
DeMarcus Cousins goes through warm-ups in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt
.@boogiecousins working his way back in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt.
Montrezl Harrell goes with KD 6 EXT tonight
Best KD11 player-exclusive yet?
Tobias Harris still hooping in Kobe sneakers
D'Angelo Russell continues to play in the Nike PG 2.5
Thursday's slate features six games, with an afternoon matinee between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards across the pond in London, as well as a pair of national spotlight games in the evening. In other words, keep an eye on the Association.
