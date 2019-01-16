Kyrie Irving Dominant as Celtics Get Crucial Win vs. Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics snapped out of their recent slump Wednesday with a 117-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

Boston improved to 26-18 after ending their three-game losing streak, while the Raptors fell to 33-13 and had their five-game winning streak come to an end. The Celtics took over in the closing stretch with a well-timed run after the game was tied at 106 with less than three minutes remaining.

Kyrie Irving was dominant for stretches with 27 points and 18 assists to overcome seven turnovers, while Al Horford (24 points and seven rebounds) and Gordon Hayward (18 points and five assists) provided critical support.

Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Raptors with 33 points but didn't have enough firepower at the end.

Big Win vs. Raptors Must Remind Celtics Who They Are

The Celtics dropped three straight to teams that are .500 or below in the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets prior to Wednesday's game. Nobody in the league needed a marquee win more, and Irving and Co. delivered in impressive fashion against the Eastern Conference's top seed.

It should also give the Celtics a much-needed reminder of what they are supposed to be in 2018-19.



Heading into the season, OddsShark listed Boston's over-under at 58.5 wins. Only the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors were higher at 63.5. It was the type of over-under that suggests consistent dominance, but the Celtics are already almost to the 24 losses that would guarantee an under with the All-Star break weeks away.

Despite Boston's inconsistency this season, the high expectations made perfect sense.

The Celtics reached Game 7 of last season's Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers even though Irving and Hayward were sidelined with injuries. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown emerged in go-to roles, and reliable role players such as Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris were postseason-tested and back in the rotation.

Throw in the return of All-Star-caliber players in Irving and Hayward, and the Celtics had incredible depth and talent in an Eastern Conference that no longer had the James roadblock after he left for the Los Angeles Lakers following eight straight NBA Finals appearances.

That amount of talent being guided by one of the league's most respected coaches in Brad Stevens makes the Celtics' mediocre record and performance so flummoxing.

Irving was visibly frustrated with his teammates following Saturday's loss to the Magic, telling reporters, "What we're facing now is nothing compared to being on that stage, trying to get a gold trophy. It's hard now. What do you think it's going to be when we get to the Finals? We can't be comfortable being a fifth [seed]. I'm not comfortable with it."

The five-time All-Star's tough love should encourage Celtics fans looking for a second-half turnaround, and Wednesday's victory over the Eastern Conference leaders could help spark the team.

Hayward is returning from a serious leg injury, and young players like Tatum and Brown are still adjusting to role changes after dominating while Irving was sidelined last season. The Celtics' slow start is at least somewhat explainable given that context, and Boston's full potential was on display for stretches against Toronto on Wednesday.

The Celtics now must build off that showing to ensure it was a sign of things to come and not an anomaly in an otherwise lackluster season.

Raptors Must Show More vs. Eastern Conference Elite to Avoid Another Early Exit

The Raptors have enjoyed plenty of regular-season success in recent years, but they consistently come up short against top-notch competition in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Toronto has 48 or more wins in each of the last five years, including three 50-win seasons and two 55-win campaigns. However, it didn't make the NBA Finals a single time and advanced past the second round only once.

With James in the Western Conference and Leonard leading the way in Toronto, the Raptors have their best chance yet to make it to the Finals. However, there is still genuine reason for concern.

Following Wednesday's loss, the Raptors dropped to 1-2 against the Celtics this season. They've also gone 1-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks team that entered Wednesday one game behind them for the No. 1 seed in the East. Toronto's 2-1 mark against the Philadelphia 76ers includes an ugly 25-point loss in the only road game in that season series to date, although Leonard did not suit up in that game.

Toronto will likely see some combination of these teams as it battles for a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Celtics are loaded with talent, as are the 76ers with their Big Three of Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Bucks have MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheading them and could have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Come playoff time, Toronto will be under pressure to change the choking narrative that looms over the franchise.

Beating the middle-of-the-road teams in the East has never been the issue. The Raptors still leave much to be desired when it comes to facing the Eastern Conference's elite, and Wednesday's showing against the Celtics did little to change that.

What's Next?

The Raptors host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, while the Celtics host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.