Khabib Says Conor McGregor Doesn't Deserve Rematch: 'He Don't Do Nothing'

Three months after defeating Conor McGregor to retain the UFC lightweight championship, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't appear to be in a rush to have a second match with his rival.

Per TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov was asked about a rematch with McGregor during a media scrum in Australia.

"Rematch for what? ... Before last fight he talked too," Nurmagomedov said. "But when we go inside the cage he don't do nothing."

Nurmagomedov dominated the first fight with McGregor at UFC 229 in October. He had a 58-34 advantage in strikes to the head and took the Notorious down three times before getting him to tap out in the fourth round.

The match came six months after McGregor and members of his team attacked a bus during a UFC 223 press conference that was carrying several UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov, and company staff.

All of the hype around McGregor and Nurmagomedov's first fight led to a UFC-record 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and second-highest gate of $17.2 million.

Based on those numbers, it's not a surprise that UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports earlier this month a second fight between the two superstars "should" take place in 2019.

Nurmagomedov extended his career-long winning streak to 27 fights with his win over McGregor. The Russian star is 11-0 since joining UFC in 2012.