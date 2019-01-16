Baker Mayfield Jokes About 2017 Arrest During Fortnite Twitch Stream

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield made a joke about his 2017 arrest in Arkansas on Thursday during a game of Fortnite he was streaming on Twitch.

During a match, the Cleveland Browns rookie was heard saying "hopefully I'm running faster than I was in Arkansas right now" as his avatar was running through the woods:

Mayfield was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing in February 2017. The former Oklahoma star reached a plea deal four months later that required him to pay fines, complete 35 hours of community service and participate in a university alcohol-education course.

Even though the arrest was a low point in Mayfield's life, the 23-year-old managed to win the Heisman Trophy later that year and became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in 2018. 

