Premier League Week 23 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool will look to take another major step towards the Premier League title on Saturday, when they welcome Crystal Palace and former manager Roy Hodgson to Anfield.

The Reds can temporarily extend their advantage at the top to seven points if they secure a win. That would put pressure on Manchester City, who are big favourites for victory when they make the trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chelsea travel to a struggling Arsenal side seeking to close the gap to Tottenham Hotspur in third place; Spurs, who will be without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, face London rivals Fulham the following day.

It's a weekend that has the potential to be key at both ends of the Premier League table. Read on for a prediction for each fixture, the viewing details for Week 23 and a preview of two standout games.

Saturday, January 19

12:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City (1-1)*

3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. West Ham United (2-1)

3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (3-0)

3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Cardiff City (1-1)

3 p.m. Southampton vs. Everton (1-2)

3 p.m. Watford vs. Burnley (1-0)

5:30 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea** (1-2)

Sunday, January 20

1:30 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City* (0-2)

4 p.m. Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur* (0-2)

Matches are available on NBC Sports and via the NBC Sports app in the United States

*Matches are available via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go in the United Kingdom

**Matches are available via BT Sport and the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

After losing to Chelsea in the second game of the Premier League season, Arsenal went on a 22-game unbeaten run under manager Unai Emery. However, the positivity harvested from that has gradually seeped away.

Not only have the team struggled—the Gunners have won one of their last four top-flight games—there are also seemingly a number of issues off the field.

Mesut Ozil wasn't included in the squad for the West Ham United game despite being the club's highest-paid player, and Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is poised to leave due to a disagreement over transfer policy, according to Raphael Honigstein of ESPN FC:

Chelsea will seek to take advantage of that and will be in decent spirits after a hard-earned win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Eden Hazard was again key to the victory, as his majestic turn and pass set up Willian's winner in the 2-1 victory.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws put the Belgium international's creative output into context:

Given the defensive woes Arsenal have endured recently, it's difficult to see how they will contain Hazard, regardless of whether the Blues No. 10 starts as a centre-forward or from the left flank. That means Chelsea should have just enough to edge this one.

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Although a title challenge was always a fanciful prospect for Tottenham, this fixture feels like a crucial moment for their season.

Spurs have felt the effects of a congested festive period, with Kane and Moussa Sissoko added to their list of injured players. In addition, Son is with South Korea on international duty.

While Kane and Son have scored a whopping 22 goals in the Premier League this season, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph believes Mauricio Pochettino's side can cope:

Fulham will be thankful the two forwards aren't available, as they have been the worst defensive team in the Premier League team by a considerable distance, letting in 49 goals from their 22 games.

Last time out, they shot themselves in the foot on a couple of occasions in the 2-1 loss to Burnley:

Although anything positive from this game would be a bonus for the Craven Cottage side, they are running out of time if they're to stay in the top flight this season. They are in 19th place going into this weekend and five points from safety.

Spurs may find this one tough to begin with without their two most prolific players, but eventually they will be too good for their capital rivals.