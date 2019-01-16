Marquise Goodwin Reveals Wife Morgan Lost Twin Boys During Pregnancy

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, experienced another tragic loss during her pregnancy in the 2018 NFL season.

Speaking on the couple's GoodwinSZN channel on YouTube (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco), Marquise and Morgan announced they lost twin boys during Morgan's pregnancy.

"We experienced another traumatic event in our lives that we had to overcome, and it was tough," he said.

In 2017, Marquise announced on Instagram after a Nov. 12 win over the New York Giants that Morgan experienced complications during her pregnancy with their son and he died after being delivered prematurely.

He played in that game against the Giants, scoring an 83-yard touchdown before dropping to his knees and looking up to the sky:

Morgan explained she was having problems throughout the most recent pregnancy that got progressively worse leading up to the 49ers' Nov. 25 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I woke up at about three in the morning with some contractions that were really bad, and I rushed to the hospital," she said. "They were so bad that my water broke. We're just taking it day by day."

Morgan said she required surgery, but doctors were unable to save the pregnancy.

The 49ers announced the day before playing Tampa Bay that Goodwin had been excused from the team for personal reasons. He sat out two weeks prior to returning in Week 14 and played in the next three games before injuries held him out of the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.