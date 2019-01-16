Bill Belichick on Frigid Temperatures for AFC Title Game: 'We'll Be There'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In his usual matter-of-fact way of speaking, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn't care that Sunday's AFC Championship Game could be played under harsh weather conditions.

Per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Belichick will have his team ready to play at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Love to play in the championship game," Belichick said. "Schedule it wherever you want. We'll be there."

The good news for the Patriots and Chiefs is there doesn't appear to be any precipitation that will impact the game.

Per Katy Galimberti of Accuweather.com, the bad news is the temperature at the 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff is expected to be six degrees, with the wind chill making it feel subzero throughout the entire game.

Per Pro Football Reference (h/t Christopher Price of the Boston Sports Journal), a temperature of six degrees would represent the third-coldest game in Patriots history after a 1989 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and an AFC divisional-round game against the Tennessee Titans in January 2004.

In Chiefs history, Sunday's expected temperature would rank as the fourth-lowest, following a 1983 game against the Denver Broncos, a 2016 game against the Titans and a 1963 one against the New York Jets.

Both teams will have to navigate freezing-cold weather for the right to play in Super Bowl LIII. The bigger concern for New England is finding a way to win on the road after going 3-5 away from Gillette Stadium. No other AFC playoff team this season had a losing record in road games.

The Chiefs' 7-1 home record in the regular season was second-best in the AFC, behind only New England's 8-0 mark. Both teams won at home last weekend in the divisional round.