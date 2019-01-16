Former Liverpool Defender Jose Enrique Speaks out After Brain Tumour Treatment

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has spoken about his experience with serious illness after receiving treatment for a brain tumour.

The 32-year-old retired from football in 2017 due to a knee injury and was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition which required surgery and radiotherapy in 2018.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Alex Cope of the Mirror), the former full-back, who also played for Newcastle United, explained the events before and after his diagnosis last year. The Spaniard had started a new career as a football agent when symptoms first struck.

Enrique said:

"I was in a meeting with Brighton's coach and I started seeing lights and lights. I knew something was happening.

"When they give you the news you are scared s--tless. After that you value everything more, my life changed for the good.

"I surprised myself at how positive I was, but of course there were bad days. It has been fundamental to surround myself with my people and people who love me.

"It was very high risk. Luckily I put myself in the hands of the healthcare system and later I had to risk a new treatment in Paris, proton therapy. As a consequence of that (proton therapy) I cannot cry, I cannot generate tears."

Per Cope, Enrique is now working with his brother in a football agency and is keen to establish himself in the business, representing players at all levels.

Enrique moved to Anfield in 2011 after establishing himself as a regular at Newcastle. The player arrived on Merseyside in a £6.5 million deal and spent five seasons with the club before being released.

The defender joined Real Zaragoza after departing England and spent 12 months with the Spanish club before ending his career.