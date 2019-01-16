Rams Fan Petitions to Remove Bill Vinovich from NFC Title Game vs. Saints

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 27: NFL Referee Bill Vinovich signals a penalty call during the game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field on December 27, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the 49ers 32-17. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

A Los Angeles Rams fan has started a petition to removed Bill Vinovich as the head official for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints.

Andrew Liptock started the petition, citing the fact that the Rams are 0-8 in games officiated by Vinovich.

Liptock also pointed out that the opposing team has never been assessed more penalty yardage than the Rams in games overseen by Vinovich's crew.

Liptock's petition has already garnered more than 1,000 signatures toward a goal of 1,500.

According to J.B. Long of ESPN Los Angeles, the Rams' 0-8 record in games refereed by Vinovich has been accrued since 2006.

This season, the Rams lost games to both the Saints and Philadelphia Eagles with Vinovich's crew in charge of the action.

The 45-35 loss to the Saints in Week 9 featured a questionable call that saw Rams punter Johnny Hekker get called short of the first-down marker on a fake punt:

That call was a potential momentum-shifter, as the score was tied 14-14 when it happened.

In the Week 9 meeting between the Rams and Saints, the Rams were penalized four times for 32 yards, and the Saints were penalized just twice for 20 yards.

As part of his argument to remove Vinovich, Liptock also noted that he is the only official to ever eject current Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and former Rams defensive end Chris Long.

Assuming Vinovich and his crew remain in place, they will be on hand at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday to witness who will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIII.

Related

    NFL Stars About to Get PAID 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Stars About to Get PAID 🤑

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Anderson Changes Everything for the Rams

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Anderson Changes Everything for the Rams

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Problem to Fix in the Offseason 🛠️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Biggest Problem to Fix in the Offseason 🛠️

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    C.J. Anderson: When Raiders Cut Me I Thought I Was Done

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    C.J. Anderson: When Raiders Cut Me I Thought I Was Done

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk