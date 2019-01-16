Lorenzo Alexander, Bills Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract extension.

Alexander had been set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Bills after previous stints as a member of the Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders.

Alexander was primarily a special teams player for the first nine seasons of his career before joining the Bills in 2016.

The 2005 undrafted signee out of Cal emerged from essentially out of nowhere to put forth a career campaign in 2016 that saw him finish with 56 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception en route to the Pro Bowl.

Alexander's numbers dipped a bit in 2017, but he was productive once again this season with a career-high 74 tackles, as well as 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He also finished with a career-best nine passes defended.

Alexander plays a hybrid role in the Buffalo defense as both a pass-rusher and coverage linebacker, making him one of the team's most valuable players.

With 2018 first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds manning the middle linebacker spot, Alexander's presence is key in terms of providing leadership and helping Edmunds grow into his role.

Alexander seemed to be a big help, as Edmunds improved by leaps and bounds throughout his rookie season and finished with 121 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

While the Bills went just 6-10, they had a strong defense in 2018 that ranked first against the pass and second in total yardage allowed.

With Alexander back in the fold, the Bills are in line to have one of the NFL's top linebacker groups again next season, as he will lead the way alongside Edmunds and Matt Milano.