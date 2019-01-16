Monaco Seek Michy Batshuayi Agreement with Chelsea, Player Wants Move

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

AS Monaco, Valencia and Michy Batshuayi have an agreement for a new loan move preferred by the striker, but Chelsea have yet to accept the Ligue 1's side offer and want a permanent sale.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev spoke to the press on Wednesday and said Batshuayi is keen on the move, per Het Laatste Nieuws' Kristof Terreur:

According to Terreur, the Blues have also spoken to other Premier League clubs, including Everton and Crystal Palace:

The 25-year-old joined Valencia on loan in the summer but has been a fringe figure with Los Che. He has made just four starts in La Liga but did feature regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

He had a big miss in the Copa del Rey first-leg loss against Sporting Gijon that summed up the club's struggles this season. Valencia sit outside La Liga's top 10, and manager Marcelino has seemingly lost control.

The tactician got rid of star defender Jeison Murillo after barely using him in the last months, and he plans on doing the same with the Chelsea loanee.

Per The Independent, he made some "stinging comments" about the forward, who will not stay for the rest of the season:

Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2016 but has never gotten an extended opportunity at Stamford Bridge. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, finding plenty of success until an injury ended his club campaign.

He has already worked under current Monaco manager Thierry Henry as a member of the Belgium national team. While he's mostly been a back-up to Romelu Lukaku on international duty, he has scored at a fair rate for the Red Devils when given the opportunity to play.

Batshuayi is a classic in-the-box striker who has a tremendous nose for goals. He does most of his damage with his vision and ability to find the open spaces, which makes many of his goals look easy.

Here is a look at his great run with Dortmund last season:

Monaco need all the help they can get after a disastrous first half of the season and have already added several players in January. That includes Cesc Fabregas, who they signed from Chelsea.

The Blues and French club appear to have a solid understanding and should be able to come to an agreement before the January transfer window slams shut.

Chelsea don't appear to have any long-term plans for Batshuayi, but he should be a wanted man given his potential as an impact player, so there may be even better offers out there.