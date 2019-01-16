WWE SmackDown Results: Andrade's Renewed Push and Biggest Takeaways from Jan. 15

2 of 4

Too often, those outside of the championship picture in WWE are left to engage in droll, one-dimensional storylines that do little to create any excitement or genuine connection with the audience. That is why despite some...less-than-stellar acting...the soap opera storyline involving Naomi, Jimmy Uso and Mandy Rose is such a breath of fresh air.

Is it a complete departure from everything WWE has attempted to do from a creative standpoint over the last few years, and that is not a bad thing.

Creating a story for Rose and Naomi by putting the latter's husband between them is a great way to keep The Usos relevant while they are out of the tag team title picture and creates heat for the women's feud rather than having them wrestle a series of rematches every week.

We have seen love triangles before on WWE programming from that perspective, this is nothing new. The sexuality of Rose may be the opposite of what fans have come to expect from the women's revolution but it sets her apart from the rest of the roster, something it needs as the talent pool continues to expand.

Love it or hate it, the storyline has given fans something different to sink their teeth in. Variety on any wrestling show has never been a bad thing and this continues that trend.