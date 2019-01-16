New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-23) will try to continue their push for a playoff spot on Wednesday when they visit the streaking Golden State Warriors as (30-14) as solid road underdogs at sportsbooks.

The Pelicans have won four of their last five games both straight up and against the spread.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as nine-point favorites; the total is at 240, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Pelicans can cover the spread

New Orleans seemingly has the talent to earn one of the last playoff berths in the Western Conference, but this team has struggled with injuries and consistency.

When healthy, the Pelicans are one of the most dangerous teams in the West, proven early on with a strong 4-0 start. However, that was three months ago, and they will only go as far as MVP candidate Anthony Davis takes them. Davis has played in 39 of their 44 games to date, including six straight, so it is no surprise to see them go 5-1 during that stretch.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Two of the five recent wins for New Orleans were over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the worst record in the league right now. Meanwhile, Golden State is riding a five-game winning streak following a 142-111 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday to pull ahead of them in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors improved to 3-2 ATS in their last five games too, setting an NBA record with 51 points in the first quarter and franchise mark with 10 three-pointers. They have also gone 8-1 straight up the last nine times they have played the second game of a back-to-back situation.

Pelicans vs. Warriors NBA betting pick

Even though Golden State has won eight of nine in the second game of a back-to-back, the team has failed to cover the last four under that scenario. In addition, the Warriors are 2-3 ATS in the past five meetings with the Pelicans despite winning four of them SU plus 19 of the last 21 in the series.

New Orleans may not appear to have a good shot to win in this spot, but the Pelicans will find a way to keep this one closer than expected on the road and cover the spread for the fourth time in six meetings on Wednesday.

OddsShark computer pick: 122.6-112.8, Warriors

NBA betting trends

New Orleans is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of New Orleans' last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in six of Golden State's last seven games.

