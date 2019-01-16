FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: David De Gea, Luis Suarez, Fabinho CB Card Top TOTW 18

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

David de Gea's 11 second-half saves in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday were enough to earn him a 93-rated card in FIFA 19's Team of the Week 18.

He is joined by Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who netted twice and provided an assist in a 3-0 win over Eibar at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool's Fabinho is included as a centre-back after impressing out of position in the Premier League leaders' 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams made the cut with an 84-rated carded after his supreme double against Sevilla.

Here's the full lineup, courtesy of EA Sports:

De Gea Back to his Best in Week 18

De Gea has long been regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers, and he has been a rock in between the posts for United in recent seasons.

However, 2018 was not his best year, particularly as he failed to transfer his impeccable club form to the international stage for Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

His critics were well and truly silenced on Sunday, though, as he put in the kind of display only he can produce:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United side were worth their win against Spurs at Wembley Stadium due to a fantastic first-half performance. And they continued to trouble Hugo Lloris after the break—the Frenchman made seven saves of his own, more than in any other league game this term.

But the Red Devils were heavily indebted to De Gea for keeping out Spurs, who were rampant at times after the break having been outplayed in the first 45 minutes.

The 28-year-old kept out efforts from Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Fernando Llorente, often making trademark stops with his feet that few other goalkeepers would have attempted:

Tottenham would likely have been kicking themselves afterwards for even giving De Gea the chance to save some of their efforts, but so good is his positioning that he makes it as hard as possible for strikers:

De Gea's latest card includes an incredible 96 rating for reflexes, as well as 92 for diving, 91 for positioning and 90 for kicking.

Suarez spends a lot of time in the shadow of Lionel Messi, and for good reason.

The Argentinian is arguably the greatest player of all time and the most important player in the Barca side.

Every now and then, though, Suarez steps into the light with a game-winning performance, as was the case on Sunday.

Eibar provided a stern test for their hosts in the first half, but they could do nothing to stop a supreme one-touch move from Barca that Suarez finished off in the 19th minute.

In the space of seven second-half minutes soon after the break, the Uruguayan then put the game to bed, first setting up Messi to double Barca's lead before netting the third from a tight angle:

There are few players in the world more deserving of Suarez's latest 93-rated card, which includes a 92 rating for shooting for the 31-year-old, who continues to be one of the best strikers on the planet.

Fabinho proved his incredible versatility on Saturday as he came to the rescue amid Liverpool's defensive injury crisis.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Brazilian stepped in to the centre of defence to play alongside Virgil van Dijk, and Liverpool earned their 13th Premier League clean sheet of the season.

Last season, Liverpool made a habit of dropping points in fixtures like Saturday's—an away match at a mid-table side who are organised in defence.

But their squad is more ruthless this term, and with players like Fabinho to put out fires all over the pitch, they are looking more and more like the real deal in their bid to win the title.