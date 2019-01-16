Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card and Battle Royal Predictions

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's road to WrestleMania begins each and every year with the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and this year, there's plenty of excitement and unpredictability surrounding one of the standout shows of the calendar.

With the majority of the company's titles on the line, as well as the two traditional Royal Rumble matches, the path to the biggest show of the year could look a whole lot different by the time this month's show has aired.

Who emerges through the pack to earn a title shot in both the men's and women's Rumble matches will shape Mania's card the most, but any number of shocks across the whole Rumble card will have a major impact, too.

Can Finn Balor stun the world and defy the odds against Brock Lesnar? Will Becky Lynch capture the title she feels is truly hers?

And who will be the last one standing in the Rumble matches to move on to WrestleMania? Here's an early look at the entire card and predictions for each match on the main roster.