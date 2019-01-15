Jerry Jones: Cowboys Defense Was Tipping Game Plan in Loss vs. Rams

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jerry Jones said it's possible the Los Angeles Rams offense could read the Dallas Cowboys' defensive schemes in the Rams' 30-22 divisional-round playoff win.

"You want to be better than that," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday (h/t USA Today). "You'd like to have the edge of surprise. But it's pretty easy to say we look at tendencies, we look at things they do.

"That's not uncommon."

Los Angeles rushed for 273 yards against a defense that ranked among the NFL's best against the run during the regular season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.