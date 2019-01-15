WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 15

Credit: WWE.com

This week saw 205 Live finally return to its normal time right after SmackDown after being shown pre-taped on Wednesday's for the past few months.

The cruiserweight division continues to showcase some of the best wrestling in WWE today while also being one of the least advertised brands in the entire company.

It's hard to tell what 2019 will bring for the division, but as long as the Superstars keep raising the bar, they should have jobs with or without 205 Live.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's show.

Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush

Lio Rush accused Lince Dorado of being too afraid to face him without his friends at ringside, so Dorado sent them to the back. Rush used the opportunity to attack The Golden Lynx before the bell to gain an early advantage.

Dorado regained his composure and dominated the early part of the match with a series of strikes. Rush was able to gain the upper hand by sending Dorado out to the floor and hitting a moonsault from the apron.

Surprisingly, the pace was a bit slow in the middle. It's understandable why they would need a rest hold or two, but two high-flyers shouldn't focus too much on mat wrestling.

The majority of the contest was a fun exchange of quick maneuvers. They lacked chemistry in a few places, but overall, this was a good performance from two guys who need to be featured more in 2019.

The Man of the Hour looked like he was in danger late in the match until he managed to hit his trademark frog splash to score the pin. He attacked Dorado after the match until the rest of Lucha House Party drove him away.

Grade: B

Notes and Highlights

Rush forgot it was Kalisto who defeated him last week when he was giving a promo before this match.

Dorado grabbing Rush for a roll-up and failing to get his shoulders on the mat looked bad. It was hard to tell who was at fault for the mistake.

Rush might be annoying on the mic, but this kid can move like nobody else inside the ring.

Dorado's triple moonsault is a thing of beauty. He hits it perfectly from every turnbuckle.

Buddy Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo

An open challenge was issued for a non-title match by Buddy Murphy last week to see if he could find any new competition.

Humberto Carrillo answered the call to make his 205 Live debut. He has spent some time NXT, but some people might know him as Ultimo Ninja from his time in the indy scene.

Had Carrillo been built up in NXT, his debut might have had some impact. Unfortunately, his entrance was met with silence from an audience who had no idea who he was.

The Luchador definitely made the most of this opportunity by showing off his athleticism and agility whenever he had a chance, but Murphy didn't just let the kid control the entire match.

The crowd seemed to appreciate Carrillo's wrestling ability, but it never felt like it was invested in the outcome of the match. There were pops for entertaining spots but no real cheering or booing.

The Juggernaut helped the new guy look good until he landed awkwardly while reversing a suplex and appeared to injure his knee. A second official came down to help evaluate his condition.

It all turned out to be a ruse and Murphy tried to win with a cheap shot. Carrillo managed to fight back and send Murphy out of the ring and over the announce table. However, The champion was able to catch him with Murphy's Law to get the win.

Grade: A-

Notes and Highlights