Quavo Invites Clemson to Celebrate CFP Title After Donald Trump Fast Food Dinner

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The President of the United States served Clemson fast-food burgers.

Quavo apparently wants to teach them the "Stir Fry" way.

The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday, offering an open invitation for the national champions to "COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS" to show "HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED":

That siren you hear whistling in the background? That's the NCAA Fun Police with their notepads out ready to write out a violation.

It's unlikely Clemson will ever make its way to the Quavo compound for that reason; any free meals from the rapper would likely constitute a violation of NCAA rules.

President Donald Trump was the subject of both criticism and mockery Monday night when he hosted the Clemson football team and served them an array of fast-food items. Trump said he paid for the meal himself because of the government shutdown.

"Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions. So we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me," Trump said. "Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza."

Critics found the spread underwhelming, with some citing health concerns and others the optics of serving $2 hamburgers on what is usually a more luxurious occasion. Trump tweeted Tuesday that the entire spread was gone within an hour.

For their part, the Clemson players and coaches did not seem to mind the cuisine.

"What a fun day. It is an honor to be a part of this tradition," Tigers coach Swinney said. "To be honest with you, it is really cool that football can create an opportunity like this."

It's unclear exactly what Quavo would plan to serve the players. But if the lyrics to "Stir Fry" are any indication, odds are he'll come equipped with chicken like Popeye's.