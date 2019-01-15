Report: Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis 170-Pound UFC Fight Set for March

John Locher/Associated Press

Nearly two weeks after Anthony Pettis challenged Stephen Thompson to a fight on social media, UFC is close to making the match official.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Thompson and Pettis have verbally agreed to a welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night show on March 23 in Nashville.

In a Jan. 4 post on Instagram, Pettis asked the fans if he should move up in weight to challenge Thompson.

"Heard somebody is looking for a fight," he wrote. "What you guys think? Take my talents to WW and take on the boy? Comment let me know if y'all get excited for this one."

Thompson responded to the challenge, writing "y'all know I'm ready" if Pettis wanted to make the jump to 170 pounds for the first time since 2008.

Both fighters will be looking to get things turned around after recent cold spells. Thompson is 1-2-1 in his previous four fights, though his last appearance against Darren Till in May 2018 was competed under catchweight after Till missed weight by 3.5 pounds.

Pettis has lost six of his previous nine fights since dropping the UFC lightweight championship to Rafael dos Anjos in March 2015.