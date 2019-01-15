Giants QB Kyle Lauletta Pleads Guilty to Obstruction of Justice

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta pleaded guilty Tuesday to an obstruction of justice charge following his October arrest.

Per TMZ Sports, Lauletta was facing multiple charges, including third-degree eluding police, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and other lesser crimes, but his plea deal allows him to avoid serving time in prison if he stays out of trouble for the next 12 months.

Lauletta was arrested in New Jersey on Oct. 30 for attempting to make a right turn from the wrong lane, nearly hitting a police officer as he was making the illegal turn.

Per SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano, Lauletta received a "hefty fine" from the Giants as a result of the incident.

If Lauletta commits a crime in the next 12 months, TMZ noted the judge can reinstate all of the original charges brought against him. The 23-year-old would face up to six months in jail if that were to happen.

The Giants drafted Lauletta in the fourth round out of Richmond last year. He didn't complete a pass and threw one interception on just five attempts in two games as a rookie.