Ex-WWE Superstar CM Punk Reportedly Received Call from All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling officials have reportedly contacted CM Punk about a return to the professional wrestling business.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), AEW representatives have reached out to Punk, but he isn't interested:

"CM Punk does not seem like he wants to do anything with pro wrestling. He has plenty of opportunities. I know he hates WWE and he has every right to after that lawsuit. That doesn't mean he should hate New Japan and AEW and all that.

"The reality is he's still under contract with UFC somehow even though they'll never use him again, but you know he doesn't seem to want to be around wrestling. If he doesn't, more power to him. If he wants to be around wrestling he can call them. They've already called him, I know that. He just doesn't want to be around wrestling."

The 40-year-old Punk hasn't wrestled since leaving WWE in January 2014.

After speaking out against the company on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast, Punk was sued by WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann for defamation in a case that Punk went on to win.

Punk signed with the UFC shortly after leaving WWE and lost his debut bout to Mickey Gall by first-round submission at UFC 203 in September 2016.

In his second fight against Mike Jackson at UFC 225, he managed to go the distance, but he lost by unanimous decision.

AEW officially launched Jan. 1, and it is being run by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Tony Khan is serving as president, and the organization is being funded by his father: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

Prior to the All In pay-per-view put on by Rhodes and The Young Bucks in September, Rhodes told Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com that they made an offer to Punk to be part of the event:

"Matt [Jackson] actually made a full offer or full pitch for his services and I think Punk is focused on the Mixed Martial Arts element of his career. One of the reasons we didn't first come out and say, 'Here's who we want you to wrestle,' because I think we just wanted him to be a part of the event for a lot of fans, he's captured their imagination even with the amount of time he's been gone. He has a mythical presence to them. I thought it would be good for him to connect with them, but that's me, you know?

"Nobody owns Punk but Punk, so if he wants to do Mixed Martial Arts, go for it. He was always very nice to me and helpful to me in OVW. I always looked at All In with the perspective that it's about the present and future of the industry and not really about cheap pops, even though I'm sure they'll be plenty of those on the show. Matt had reached out to [Punk] and made him a real offer. I think Punk is set on not being part of it."

Punk did not appear at All In, but the group has its second pay-per-view set for May 25 in Las Vegas.

AEW already announced the signings of former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho and PAC (formerly Neville), which promise to make the Double or Nothing PPV a huge event.

Considering the fact that Punk has been outside the wrestling bubble for so long, though, signing him would be a next-level move, and it would give AEW the type of credibility and notoriety that startup companies strive for.

Even if AEW is unable to land Punk, it has a star-studded roster and enough fanfare to ensure that plenty of eyes will be on its product.

