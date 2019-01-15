WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Removed from Brock Lesnar Match by Vince McMahon

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly made the call to remove Braun Strowman from the Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), McMahon has been planning to replace Strowman in the match "for awhile."

On Monday's episode of Raw, McMahon fined Strowman $100,000 and took away his title match after he destroyed his limo while attempting to get his hands on Corbin.

Finn Balor won a Fatal 4-Way match later in the night to secure a match against Lesnar at the Rumble.

Meltzer reported that while Strowman vs. Lesnar at the Rumble was the original plan, McMahon saw that Strowman was "cooling off" after his loss to Lesnar at Crown Jewel and wanted to go with a different match rather than booking a "bad finish" between Strowman and Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

