Inter Milan Chief Reveals Gabriel Jesus Snub Ahead of Manchester City Move

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Inter Milan made a better offer than Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus in 2016, but the Brazilian striker "preferred to play for [Pep] Guardiola," according to Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Jesus, 21, is in flying form for the Sky Blues and has netted seven goals in his last three appearances:

He had been struggling to score in the Premier League but returned a double in City's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

According to Ausilio, Jesus could be plying his trade at the San Siro had things gone differently (via Sky Sport Italia and Football Italia): "We were negotiating with Gabriel Jesus for a month. Our offer was also better than Manchester City's. Palmeiras preferred to sell him to us but the lad, through his agents, let us know that he preferred to play for Guardiola."

City paid £27 million to sign Jesus from Brazilian club Palmeiras in August 2016, the same month Inter spent a similar fee for Santos striker Gabriel Barbosa.



Jesus' time at City has not all been plain sailing, as he has endured a dip in form this season.

But his return of 25 league goals in 56 appearances is decent, and he has fared better in European football than compatriot Barbosa, who has been a flop for Inter.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Unlike Jesus, who was given opportunities straight away at City despite the presence of Sergio Aguero, Gabigol played second fiddle to Mauro Icardi upon his move to Inter. He was afforded just nine Serie A appearances in 2016-17, amounting to 113 minutes of action, and he scored just one goal.

Just a year after his move to the San Siro, he was sent on loan to Benfica, and he then returned to Santos on loan at the beginning of 2018.

There is no doubt about which side made the better signing when they snapped up the young Brazilian forwards in 2016.

There is no guarantee Jesus would have flourished at Inter, but it must irk Ausilio to see him playing so well given they were close to getting him.