WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 7 Worst Battle Royal Winners in PPV's History

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Royal Rumble match is typically one of the best booked, most exciting and most anticipated matches of the year.

Since its inception in 1988, the match has featured the biggest names and brightest stars in sports entertainment.

So much meticulous detail is put into booking the match that it usually does not disappoint.

The actual winner of the Rumble, though, is another story.

In recent years, questionable booking decisions or tone deafness from a creative standpoint has led to some of the worst winners in match history.

In hopes that trend does not continue in 2019, relive the Royal Rumbles that have left fans demanding better or wishing their payoff was worth the push.