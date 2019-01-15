Bobby Lashley Beats Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins to Become New WWE IC Champion

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Bobby Lashley beat Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match on Monday's episode of Raw to become the new intercontinental champion.

WWE Universe tweeted the following photo of Lashley and his manager, Lio Rush, celebrating the victory:

In the latter stages of Monday's match, Rush got involved by sending Rollins spilling outside the ring, which allowed Lashley to hit Ambrose with a spear and win the title.

It marked the first IC title win of Lashley's career, and it also ended an 11-year title drought in WWE for Lashley, who previously held the ECW and United States Championships.

After Lashley's victory, he and Rush addressed the WWE Universe in a backstage interview:

Lashley was thrown into the IC title mix after costing Rollins in his championship match against Ambrose the previous week.

After Rollins attacked Lashley with a steel chair to prove to Triple H that he still has fire and desire, Lashley was out for revenge.

That worked to Lashley's advantage, and it resulted in him making the most of his title opportunity on Raw.

With Lashley holding the Intercontinental Championship, he has a chance to go on a dominant run that figures to add some prestige to the title.

Meanwhile, the door is now open for both Rollins and Ambrose to move up the card, which makes sense given their status as top contenders in the Royal Rumble match.

Although Monday's loss may be viewed as a temporary setback for Rollins and Ambrose, one or even both of them may find themselves in the Universal Championship picture as a result.

