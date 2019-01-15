Iman Shumpert Tried to Enter Blazers' Locker Room to Confront Jusuf Nurkic

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert attempted to enter the Portland Trail Blazers' locker room following the Kings' 115-107 win on Monday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Shumpert was trying to get to Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, but he was turned away by arena and Blazers security at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Shumpert said he wanted to speak with Nurkic about something that happened during the game: "Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men. Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That's it."

The 28-year-old guard reportedly took issue with a hard screen that Nurkic set in the second half.

Following the incident, Shumpert apologized on Twitter:

Nurkic noted that he wasn't concerning himself with Shumpert's actions: "I'm not going to worry about it. He's going into retirement soon. I'm not going to worry about a guy who's going into retirement soon."

Shumpert hasn't indicated that he plans to retire any time soon, but he does rap on the side and even released an extended play in April.

On Monday, Shumpert struggled during the Kings' win, as he scored six points on just 2-of-9 shooting to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Nurkic also had a down game with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, as well as 11 rebounds and five assists.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 23-21, which leaves it tied with the Los Angeles Lakers and just a half-game behind the Utah Jazz for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Blazers dropped to 26-19, but they are still fifth in the West.