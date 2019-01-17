Ronda Rousey Will Voice Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

It was announced Thursday at the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal that WWE Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey will provide the voice for Sonya Blade in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 video game.

In a video shown at the reveal, Rousey discussed being a Mortal Kombat fan said she has always "emulated" the Blade character:

Rousey appeared on stage at the event and called voicing Blade a "dream come true."

WWE had a significant presence at the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal, as WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Zelina were all in attendance and cosplaying as Mortal Kombat characters:

Blade is one of the original Mortal Kombat characters—appearing in the franchise's first release in 1992.

The character has appeared in most Mortal Kombat games since, as well as multiple movies.

Rousey is an ideal fit to voice Blade given the fact that she is a trailblazer and an inspiration to women across the globe. She rose to prominence at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing where she won a bronze medal in judo, becoming the first American woman to medal in the sport.

Rousey then went on to break barriers in mixed martial arts by becoming the first UFC Women's bantamweight champion.

She became arguably the biggest draw in UFC history and was chiefly responsible for the implementation of women's divisions in UFC.

Following her UFC career, Rousey pursued another passion by joining WWE.

In just her fourth televised match, Rousey beat Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, and she is still in possession of the title.

Like Rousey, Blade was groundbreaking in that it was one of the first strong female characters to be featured in a video game.

Blade helped pave the way for other tenacious female video game characters, such as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

Rousey promises to do Blade justice, since she is a self-professed gamer who enjoys Pokemon and World of Warcraft.

If anyone can match Blade when it comes to toughness and fighting ability, Rousey is at the top of the list.

Gamers will get their chance to hear Rousey as Blade when Mortal Kombat 11 is officially released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows on April 23.