1st-Ever WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match Announced for Elimination Chamber 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss unveiled the championship belts for WWE's new women's tag team division during Raw on Monday night.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon first announced a new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the Christmas Eve edition of Raw.

Bliss finally provided fans with a look of the gold that will be up for grabs. In addition, three teams each representing Raw and SmackDown Live will wrestle for the titles at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 17.

A number of stars from the women's division made their intentions clear at Elimination Chamber.

Monday's announcement is another step forward for women's wrestling in WWE. The division has more than enough depth to sustain a tag team title.

The obvious concern is that the belts immediately become an afterthought, which has mostly been true of the Raw and SmackDown Live tag team championships in recent years.

It's not enough to establish a women's tag division; WWE has to follow through and make the division feel important in order to carry that momentum through to the future.