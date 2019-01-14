1st-Ever WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match Announced for Elimination Chamber 2019

1st-Ever WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match Announced for Elimination Chamber 2019January 15, 2019
Alexa Bliss unveiled the championship belts for WWE's new women's tag team division during Raw on Monday night.
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon first announced a new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the Christmas Eve edition of Raw.
Bliss finally provided fans with a look of the gold that will be up for grabs. In addition, three teams each representing Raw and SmackDown Live will wrestle for the titles at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 17.
WWE @WWE
MAJOR NEWS on A #MomentOfBliss: THREE teams from #RAW and THREE teams from #SDLive will step inside the Elimination Chamber in FIVE weeks to determine the first-ever @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #RAW https://t.co/sU9uDyJnVA
A number of stars from the women's division made their intentions clear at Elimination Chamber.
Mandy @WWE_MandyRose
This is awesome... @SonyaDevilleWWE & I WILL become the first-ever Women’s #TagTeamChampions #FireNDesire https://t.co/OF8Yt333uG
Daria Berenato @SonyaDevilleWWE
Wow. Last year @WWE_MandyRose and I stepped inside the chamber for the first time to make history this year we’re gonna do it again and become the first ever women’s tag champs! #CountOnIt #FireandDesire https://t.co/pIlxt5phnJ
Peyton Royce @PeytonRoyceWWE
Oh boy oh boy oh boy. It’s happening!!!!! 😍🤗😍🤗😍🤗 https://t.co/KEkFbb1Z0h
Monday's announcement is another step forward for women's wrestling in WWE. The division has more than enough depth to sustain a tag team title.
The obvious concern is that the belts immediately become an afterthought, which has mostly been true of the Raw and SmackDown Live tag team championships in recent years.
It's not enough to establish a women's tag division; WWE has to follow through and make the division feel important in order to carry that momentum through to the future.
