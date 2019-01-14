NBA Championship Odds: Warriors, Raptors, Celtics Updated Favorites to Win Title

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors remain the overwhelming favorites to win the 2019 NBA title, but a few Eastern Conference teams are slowly gaining more respect.

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks moved up in the latest championship odds, via OddsShark:

Toronto was considered +750 ($100 bet wins $750) to win it all as of Dec. 10, per OddsShark, but the team is now 6-1 as it proves the quick start wasn't a fluke.

Kawhi Leonard has been everything the squad hoped for when he was traded from the San Antonio Spurs, and the Raptors entered Monday with the best record in the NBA at 33-12 after five straight wins.

The lack of playoff success—only once has the organization reached the Eastern Conference Finals—is the biggest thing that hurts the outlook, but there is enough depth and talent to make a deep run in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are the big movers from 20-1 last month to 14-1 in January. They had the seventh-best odds in the last release but are now tied with the Houston Rockets for fourth.

Like Toronto, Milwaukee has kept up its success after a strong start while Giannis Antetokounmpo has played like an MVP candidate.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics remain steady as the No. 3 team at +950 despite inconsistent play this season. The squad has lost its last two and entered Monday just fifth in the Eastern Conference, but there is still plenty of faith this group will turn things around.

After their impressive run in the playoffs last season, it's hard to count out the Celtics until they are eliminated.

The Philadelphia 76ers have fallen slightly, but the Los Angeles Lakers remain steady despite seven losses in 10 games since LeBron James went down with a strained groin. Oddsmakers clearly believe the team will get back on track once the four-time MVP returns to the lineup.

Still, the Warriors remain the clear top team as they seek a third straight championship.