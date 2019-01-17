Boom-or-Bust Potential on Each New QB/Head Coach Marriage in 2019

1 of 6

Even though Kliff Kingsbury ventures into uncharted territory in the pros, he does have collegiate success with NFL talents. As a co-play-caller and quarterbacks coach at Houston, Kingsbury helped guide Case Keenum to an extraordinary 2011 season with 5,631 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. The following year, he served as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M during Johnny Manziel's Heisman Trophy-winning year.

Kingsbury then returned to his alma mater, Texas Tech, as the head coach. During his six-year tenure (2013-18), the program didn't rank lower than 54th in scoring, and the Red Raiders listed within the top five in the category twice in that span. He worked with Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes; the former transferred to Oklahoma after one campaign, and the latter threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in three seasons.

The notable names who played under Kingsbury and became first-round draft picks and starters in the NFL illustrate the 39-year-old's success with pro-level talents despite having a resume limited to collegiate work. In an interview with ESPN's Sam Ponder, he cited the Rams' development as a mold to emulate. "I thought Sean [McVay] did a good job of building a system around Jared [Goff], and we hope to do the same here," he said.

Similar to Goff, quarterback Josh Rosen had a forgettable rookie year, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 55.2 percent of his attempts. The UCLA product could see a comparable improvement under his new head coach.

Like Los Angeles, Arizona has an All-Pro running back, David Johnson, to feature as the engine of the offense. Rosen's wide receiver corps isn't as loaded, and the offensive line needs an upgrade at left guard and right tackle. Even so, the Cardinals have $56 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and the Nos. 1 and 33 picks to use or trade in order to acquire more capital in an attempt to address their offensive needs.

While Kingsbury doesn't have the NFL experience of the other hires, he has a track record for optimizing quarterback talent in the early stages of their careers. That bodes well for Rosen.

Verdict: Boom