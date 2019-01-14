Shawn Michaels on Wrestling Future, Mayor Kane, Lucha John Cena in WWE Roundup

Donald Page/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Shawn Michaels Affirms Desire to Stay out of the Ring

Shawn Michaels ended his retirement to team with Triple H in a tag match against Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel in November. The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't feel the need to step back inside the ring.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Michaels reiterated how Crown Jewel was a one-off.

"No, it was a really special thing and I really felt that one for a while," he said. "I'm good with what I've done."



Michaels also emphasized how he's content to work behind the scenes at NXT and help groom WWE's next generation of stars.

"I feel like I lived the greatest life a man can ever live," he said. "If I can help anybody have that same opportunity I'd like to do it because it's a wonderful way to live your life."

Kane Appears at Live Event in Tennessee

After he was elected the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane has effectively stepped away from professional wrestling. He only agreed to compete at Crown Jewel and Super Show-Down in October after WWE donated $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

Kane was on hand to present that check when WWE made the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a live event last Saturday.

Luckily for the city of Knoxville, Kane didn't immediately summon his mystical powers to set the check on fire.

John Cena Embraces Lucha Alter Ego

When his contract with WWE was kayfabe terminated during his feud with The Nexus in 2010, John Cena embraced a new persona: Juan Cena. The character was clearly Cena, with his lucha libre mask the only discernible difference from his usual look.

During a live event in Huntsville, Alabama, Cena crashed Lucha House Party's backstage interview while in character as Juan Cena.

With Cena's in-ring career appearing to wind down as he focuses more on his acting, at least WWE fans got one more glimpse of lucha superstar Juan Cena.