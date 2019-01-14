Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: He Wants to Play for the 49ers 'Really Bad'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates sho touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

While Antonio Brown's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers remains up in the air, he apparently has his sights on a move to the San Francisco 49ers.

"He wants to come here really bad," 49ers legend Jerry Rice said Monday on 95.7 The Game.

Rice reportedly had a FaceTime conversation with Brown on Sunday.

Brown remains under contract with the Steelers for three more seasons, but he requested a trade after the regular season ended due to a feud with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethliserger, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

While a five-time All-Pro isn't someone you generally want to trade away, Steelers owner Art Rooney II expects a move to get done. He said it's "hard to envision" Brown remaining on the roster going into next season, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"We'll look at all the options," Rooney added. "We're not going to release him, that's not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table."

The receiver's interest in San Francisco was first seen on his own Twitter account with a seemingly positive response to 49ers tight end George Kittle:

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are one of four teams possibly interested in a potential trade for Brown, with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts also in the running. 

There is certainly a need for the 30-year-old considering no wideout on the team finished with more than 500 receiving yards in 2018. With his apparent interest, San Francisco should do whatever it takes to complete a deal before next season.

