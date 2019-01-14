Video: UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Gets Perfect Score with Amazing Floor Routine

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press

Sometimes, writers need words to properly set up a video.

In other instances, it's better to shut up and let the video astound you in ways words can never describe.

This is one of the latter times.

The gymnast shown is Katelyn Ohashi, a UCLA senior who pulled off perhaps the most flawless floor routine you'll ever see Saturday at Anaheim Arena.

“Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard,” coach Valerie Kondos Field said, per Angie Forburger of the Daily Bruin. “Every single thing about it including the backwards split that she does after her leap pass – it’s insane.”

The video already has more than 19 million views as of publication and has garnered more than 400,000 likes on Twitter.

This is the second time an Ohashi floor routine has gone viral. Her routine at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships has over four million views on YouTube.